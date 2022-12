Not Available

Stella , a comedic satire of everyday life, features the talents of Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. Don’t let the suits fool you…the maturity level of these guys doesn’t always match their attire. As they go through their day they spread their sarcasm and wit-tinged non-sensical comedy to everyone they meet. The show is based on the stage-comedy of the same name by Black, Showalter, and Wain, who also write, produce and direct the show.