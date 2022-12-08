Stella (2012)

Not Available

Ruth Jones stars as a 40-something mum juggling the ups and downs of family life amid the chaos of her eccentric friends, relatives and children's fathers. Stella's world is populated by a wealth of characters including her best friend Paula (Elizabeth Berrington), who is a functioning alcoholic and funeral director. Then there’s lollipop man and youth rugby coach Alan (Steve Spiers), who has been in love with Stella since 1984 but who finds stiff competition in the form of dishy Sean (Kenny Doughty)... The brainchild of Ruth Jones, co-writer and co-star of the multi-award-winning Gavin and Stacey, Stella is a ten-episode family saga set against the backdrop of the Welsh valleys.