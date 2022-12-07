Not Available

Stella Street is the brainchild of Phil Cornwell, John Sessions and Peter Richardson. The show focuses on the relationships of celebrities who have moved from their Los Angeles homes and chosen to live in a street in Surbiton, England. The show follows their relationships and reactions with the normal people they meet; such as cleaner, Mrs Eileen Hugget. All characters are played by either Sessions or Cornwell. The characters are followed docu-soap like throughout the series with all characters taking the occasional time out to speak to camera.