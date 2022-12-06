Not Available

Step by Step

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in Port Washington, Wisconsin, Frank Lambert, a divorced contractor with 3 children, sons J.T. and Brendan and daughter Al, impulsively marries Carol Foster, a widowed beautician who also has 3 children, daughters Dana and Karen and son Mark. Both were residents of Port Washington, but met while vacationing separately in Jamaica. Their children are surprised and angered when they learn of the marriage. Stories depicted typical situations of a new blended family, their differences causing arguments and resentments between them, but the family eventually growing to tolerate and develop loyalty to one another

Cast

Patrick DuffyFrank Lambert
Suzanne SomersCarol Foster Lambert
Brandon CallJ.T. Lambert
Staci KeananDana Foster
Christine LakinAlicia Lambert
Angela WatsonKaren Foster

