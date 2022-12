Not Available

Step It Up and Dance is a reality television competition series where contestants are supposed to "learn what it takes to make it big in the cutthroat dance industry". Actress and dancer Elizabeth Berkley serves as host and director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell mentors the 12 dancers chosen from around the country as they learn a variety of dance styles.[1] Director and choreographer Vincent Paterson and choreographer Nancy O'Meara serve as judges for the competition.