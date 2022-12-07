Not Available

Stephen Hawking's Grand Design

Darlow Smithson Productions

Based on his acclaimed new book with science writer Leonard Mlodinow, The Grand Design, Professor Hawking draws on more than 40 years of his own research and a recent series of observations and theoretical breakthroughs to reveal an original and controversial theory. He argues that scientific obsession with formulating a single new model may be misplaced; Hawking holds the position that by synthesizing existing theories, scientists may discover the key to understanding the universe's deepest mysteries.

Benedict Cumberbatch
Stephen HawkingHimself

