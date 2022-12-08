Stephen Merchant Stand-Up Shows

Not Available

Stephen Merchant is an English writer, director, radio presenter, comedian, and actor. He is best known for his collaborations with Ricky Gervais, as the co-writer and co-director of the popular British sitcom The Office, as the co-writer, co-director and a co-star of Extras, and as the co-host of The Ricky Gervais Show Merchant appeared in the BBC TV series Life's Too Short which he co-wrote and co-directed. He also voiced the character Wheatley in the popular 2011 video game Portal 2, co-developed the Sky1 travel series An Idiot Abroad, and performs as a stand-up comedian. He has won three BAFTA Awards, four British Comedy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Emmy Award. Merchant's latest role is Stuart on a show he writes and directs, called Hello Ladies.