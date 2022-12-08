Not Available

Stephen Merchant Stand-Up Shows

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Stephen Merchant is an English writer, director, radio presenter, comedian, and actor. He is best known for his collaborations with Ricky Gervais, as the co-writer and co-director of the popular British sitcom The Office, as the co-writer, co-director and a co-star of Extras, and as the co-host of The Ricky Gervais Show Merchant appeared in the BBC TV series Life's Too Short which he co-wrote and co-directed. He also voiced the character Wheatley in the popular 2011 video game Portal 2, co-developed the Sky1 travel series An Idiot Abroad, and performs as a stand-up comedian. He has won three BAFTA Awards, four British Comedy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Emmy Award. Merchant's latest role is Stuart on a show he writes and directs, called Hello Ladies.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images