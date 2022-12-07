Not Available

Ballroom dancing emphasizes rhythm and mutual trust between the partners. If we can apply the same philosophy to our daily communication practices, we are likely to find ourselves in greater harmony and our lives will surely be enriched. Dance lover Lee Sum Ying (Bernice Liu) is going to audition for a place in the Hong Kong Dance Company. Before the audition starts, she bumps into her brother Lee Lik Keung (Wayne Lai) and his colleague Ching Ka Tsun (Steven Ma) at a supermarket, where she is accidentally run over by Tsun’s trolley and hurts herself. Due to her arm injury, Ying does not perform well in the audition and fails the assessment. At the invitation of Tsun’s mother, Ying goes to teach Latin dance at a local community center, in the hope that she can save up enough money for further studies abroad. Ying has a very warm personality and is well-liked by many of her students. Her popularity eventually lands her a teaching job at a dance workshop, which makes another dance tutor, Ching Ka Man (Fala Chen), incredibly jealous. Man dislikes Ying so much that she means to make things difficult for her in every possible way. Yeung Sze Man (Kate Tsui), the daughter of Tsun’s boss, is appointed to take charge of the company. In order to improve staff morale, Man has announced a series of reforms. She needs her staff to learn dancing so that they can get more physical exercise. Ying is hired as the dance teacher of Tsun and his colleagues. Tsun, who has some knowledge in dancing, has soon resumed his interest in this expressive form of art. Ying and Tsun have gradually developed a close bond with each other and even decided to take part in an international dance competition as partners, but the pair’s relationship is put to the test when Tsun and Keung later fall out over business matters. The discord between the two men has put Ying in dilemma. Not long after, one of the employees, who has worked at the company for long time until being fired by Sze Man, told her father about the reforms and his being fired. As a result, Sze Man was relieved of her duties. Sze Man's life took a turn for the worse when she found out that her boyfriend Dickson has married already. After some time, they broke up. But during the relationship, Keung's brother-in-law has a crush on her but didn't know how to say it to her. Meanwhile, Keung and Tsun were still mad at each other. This makes Ying and Tsun's relationship difficult. But when they found out about the fired employee's plan to take over the company, they worked together to bring him down. In the end, they got along. However, Sum Ying's eyes were damaged due to a previous injury and had to take surgery. Before the surgery even began, she was set to be in a dance competition with Tsun as her partner. But during this time, Ka Man was as angry as ever with Ying for two reasons. One: Ying "takes" Ka Man's spot in the company commercial. Two: She thinks her mother thinks Ying dances better than her. After an altercation with her brother Tsun and her mother (by which it ends with Tsun slapping her in the face for pushing their mom), Ka Man leaves the home. When they found Ka Man, they also found out that she is the student of her mother's rival, who has a dislike against her. The mother and rival started dancing to see who is better, but the rival intentionally stepped on Tsun's mother's leg, making her unable to dance forever. Tsun and Ying enters the competition to not only avenge Tsun's mother, but also to help Ka Man. At the competition, Ying and Tsun enter the competition along with Ka Man to advance to the finals. The rival however has ordered her to use damaging dance moves to kick them out of the competition. But Ka Man, seeing that Ying is injured, relents. When the rival disowns her as her pupil, Ka Man accidentally pushes her down and the rival's leg was damaged. As a result, Ka Man was sent to jail, but Tsun and Ying forgave her. Some time later, the company held a party. During that time, Tsun (with the help of Keung, Sze Man and the others) proposes to Ying and she accepts. The series ends with everyone dancing to Papa Loves Mambo.