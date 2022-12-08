Steps Reunion

Not Available

Take That did it and The Spice Girls tried it. Now 90s sensation Steps are planning on breaking into the pop charts again. And Sky Living HD will be with them all the way. Originally formed in 1997, Steps sold over 15 million records worldwide before they disbanded four and a half years later. Now successful artists in their own right, this four-part series will document their journey, from their lives as individuals to whether there is any possibility that they might relaunch the band and make it in the ever-competitive music industry. But should the idea of a reunion be Better Best Forgotten, or will the unresolved issues from the past turn this into a Tragedy? All five original members of the band, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans, will be taking part in the series, following the run-up to the release of their Ultimate Collection. Don't pretend you're not excited, we're already practicing our dance moves now - 5, 6, 7, 8...