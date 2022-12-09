Stetsons and Stilettos

Not Available

In this new six part series, we discover the unexpected world of Irish country music and the fans. There's a country music phenomenon sweeping Ireland and it's showing no signs of slowing down. From Ballymena to Ballydehob, dancing venues are reporting crowds like it was the Showband era all over again. From joining Irish country's biggest star, Nathan Carter, on the road in the run up to his biggest ever gig, to being invited to a country and western themed wedding, this music-driven series will be sure to have you donning your Stetson and line-dancing in the kitchen.