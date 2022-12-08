Steve Irwin's Wildlife Warriors

Not Available

Over 26 episodes, Wildlife Warriors will showcase the work of the dedicated Australians who commit their lives to protecting wildlife in and around Australia Zoo. From a tiger tooth extraction to rescuing a koala that’s been hit by a car, or tracking a crocodile in the wild, these Wildlife Warriors keep Steve Irwin’s spirit alive by taking his relentless fight for the preservation of wildlife to the next generation. Every rescue, operation and animal - Wildlife Warriors is there to capture every moment. Not to mention the myriad of weird, wonderful and downright bizarre things that occur within the Zoo every single day of the year. At the forefront of each of these stories are its staff; a group of passionate individuals at the very top of their game.