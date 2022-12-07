Steve Smith Playhouse

Not Available

In the vein of Mystery Science Theater 3000, or Woody Allen's What's Up, Tiger Lily? host Steve Smith (of Red Green fame)takes '50s and '60s B movies, condenses them to a half hour, and replaces the lead character's voice whilst leaving all other vocals intact. With the addition of often ridiculous and out of place sound effects, and his insane twist on the vocals Steve Smith manages to embed his bizarre and off colour humor into every episode. Unfortunately poor ratings and the relative obscurity of the program led to it's early demise. A fact which Steve himself makes fun of in later episodes.