“Smoking is the new grilling,” says Steven Raichlen. With these words, the man who revolutionized modern American grilling takes on a new challenge: Steven Raichlen's Project Smoke. Using cool tools, fragrant fuels, and a world-class collection of smokers and grills, Raichlen explains traditional and cutting-edge smoking techniques with the intelligence, substance, and style that made Raichlen's Primal Grill and Barbecue University two of the top rated food shows on public television. promo_smoker_wheel.jpgProject Smoke is the world’s first how-to show to focus exclusively on smoking. Hot smoking. Cold smoking. Smoke-roasting. Smoking with wood, herbs, spices, and hay. The iconic smoked foods you hunger for, like Texas brisket, Jamaican jerk ribs, and Scandinavian smoked salmon. Dishes you would never dream you could smoke, from cocktails (smoky Mary, anyone?) to smoked cheesecake and other desserts. Shot in the stunning Sonoran Desert in Tucson, Arizona, Project Smoke features smokers brought in from across America and recipes from around the world. Viewers will learn how to use offset smokers, water smokers, drum smokers, kamado cookers, electric smokers, charcoal grills, and stainless steel super grills, stovetop smokers and handheld smokers. The recipes are epic: made-from-scratch bacon, pastrami and Sriracha beef jerky; Canadian bacon and smokehouse ham; smoked king salmon, kippered salmon, and smoked wahoo; a whole smoked beef tenderloin and monster double-smoked prime rib. USA Today summed it up perfectly: “Where there’s smoke there’s Steven Raichlen.”