Not Available

Ever wonder what would happen if the "Millionaire Matchmaker" had to pair up orphans with foster parents or J Lo really went back to "the block" to see her old friends or the Jersey Shore's Deena gave girls advice about when to 'smosh'? Viewers are about to find out in VH1's new ultimate popculture, sketch comedy mash-up series "Stevie TV." Through comedic sketches, "Stevie TV" will take a humorous and satirical look at popculture events and moments from hit reality shows as well as the social blunders of celebrities and politicians. The new series is created, executive produced, co-written and hosted by funny lady Stevie Ryan who was discovered through web videos featuring her dead-on impersonations of some of today's hottest personalities. Her impressions include Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Kendra Wilkinson, Lady GaGa and even VH1's own stars like the "Mob Wives" and Audrina Patridge. Whether they are grabbing headlines, trending on Twitter or just capturing America's attention, no one is off limits for Stevie's chameleon-like talent. "Stevie TV" premieres Sunday, March 4th at 11PM ET/PT.