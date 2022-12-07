Stewarts & Hamiltons

Not Available

Stewarts and Hamiltons climbs into a family tree made of true Hollywood royalty. Leading the pack are model and young mother Kimberly Stewart who is the daughter of author and philanthropist Alana Stewart and musician Rod Stewart. Hollywood icon George Hamilton, who is the ex-husband and best friend of Alana, will also be featured on the show along with actor, musician and reformed bad boy Ashley Hamilton and his 15 year-old half-brother George Hamilton Jr. Also appearing throughout the series are Kim's brother Sean Stewart and her half-sister Ruby Stewart, an aspiring musician, as well as Kim's live-in best friend Dean Geistlinger, a former music exec, and Ali Stepka, Ashley Hamilton’s model girlfriend.