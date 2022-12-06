Stickin' Around

Not Available

Stacy and Bradley, best friends, encounter many problems they must face as they continue to grow up - if it is with school, bullies, friends, and parents. They always come up with imaginable ideas to eliminate these obstacles, by being a superhero, and putting themselves in a different environment where they have no trouble in defeating their enemies. This wonderful series was able to win the Gemini Award for "Best Animated Program or Series" in the spring of 1998, while being nominated once again during the fall of 1998, for the Gemini of the same award.