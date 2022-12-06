Still Standing

Not Available

A working class couple in Chicago try to instill good values in their three kids, but their own past experiences often conflict with the lessons they try to teach to their children. Judy Miller is the attractive wife who was wooed by Bill when he duplicitously dated Judy's less attractive friend. Judy and Bill were both popular in high school, and they never outgrew that teenage mentality. Neither has the level of maturity to teach their kids right and wrong, often causing a role reversal between the parents and the children.