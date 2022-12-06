Not Available

Stingray revolves around a mysterious man known only as Ray, who travels the land in a black '65 Stingray Corvette. His background is unknown. However, someone can contact him by placing a newspaper or computer ad to barter for a Stingray Corvette. He typically helps those who can't help themselves, but always asks a price: he requires that they help him out one time, sometime in the future, no questions asked. A favor for a favor. Ray has no friends but many allies and grateful customers, and only fleeting romantic relationships. He doesn't do repeat favors (although he will sometimes accept referrals from former clients). His background is unknown, although he is an expert martial artist, spy, and infiltrator.