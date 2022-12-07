Sto Para Pente

Not Available

The murder of a former government official in front of their very eyes (in a broken elevator) drives five people to start trying to solve the mystery of the murder. Dalia, is a very (very, very) wealthy heir who, in her own words "could live without all that money", Zoumboulia, a kind-hearted woman from a village in northern Greece who should come to terms with her daughter leaving with her husband to the U.S. for studies and letting her take care of her son. Also, Spyros, a college student patiently surviving the wackiness of his grandmother and her close friend Theopoula, Fotis, a multi-host of a local TV network (he presents half the network's shows) in competition with his cousin Fridda, and Aggela, a woman having no trouble saying what she believes (which often gets her into trouble). Their bond grows strong, but a lot of obstacles arise when they decide to solve the mystery. It's up to them to overcome them and find out why the official was murdered that day in that elevator.