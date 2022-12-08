Not Available

Stoked is a character driven animated situational comedy about a group of groms who come together one summer on legendary Sunset Island, British Columbia, to experience the ultimate surfer's dream — the endless summer. Emma, Reef and Fin join locals Broseph, Lo, her brothers George and Ty, and Johnny to work at the world renowned Surfer's Paradise Ridgemount Resort, stoked to have the summer of their lives. What they find instead—the worst jobs ever, hideous uniforms, zero respect, a run-down staff house, and a tacky, fake, kooksville resort. For twelve weeks, they will spend their first summer away from home and work the hardest that they have ever worked in their lives, but most importantly, they have the opportunity to surf on their days off.