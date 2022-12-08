Stolichani v poveche

Not Available

The series tells the dramatic and not less comedic relationship between two neighboring families in a Sofia suburb. Happiness for a family necessarily mean disaster for others. Invaluable historical findings provoke dreams of quick wealth and sharpen competition among them. Intrigue, greed, corruption, envy, but also courage, romance and gaiety are an integral part of the lives of everyday heroes. But when love is unthinkable happens, comes a collision with a reason, honor and family happiness and the story goes in unexpected directions.