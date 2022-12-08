Stone Over Stone

Not Available

The small town of Resplendor, located in the northeastern backlands, was the stage of political disputes between Pontes and Batista. Murilo Pontes was going to marry the young Pilar Farias, whom Jeronimo, the heir of Batista, was also in love. On the day of Murilo and Pilar wedding, Pontes says not in full altar for suspicious that the boy was the father of the child Eliane, her best friend, was waiting. Desiring revenge, Pilar marries Jerome enemy of Murilo, while it marries Hilda, a young woman who always loved him. Leonardo is born of this union, and Murilo will follow political career in Brasilia, while Pilar has a daughter, Marina, and is a widow. Eliane's daughter is born, but the mother dies in childbirth and Pilar takes the girl's education, giving it the mother's name, Eliane. Twenty-five years pass, Murilo is back to Resplendor and finds Pilar wanting to do his daughter, Marina, the mayor of the city, fate he reserved for his son, Leonardo. But the two do not count your children, to know each other, fall in love and have to hide that love because of the rivalry between their parents, this rivalry which hides an unresolved love. But Pontes and Batista will fighting for the Resplendor command a dangerous opponent: Cândido Joy, a man who enriched robbing and killing the Portuguese friend Welcome Soares, and nurtures a passion for Pilar Batista. To get what you want - the city of Flush and the heart of Pilar - Cândido Joy has the help of ambitious Eliane, the aggregate of the Batista family, which does not even suspect that he is his biological father.