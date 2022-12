Not Available

A two-part adaptation of the Iain Banks novel of the same name, "Stonemouth" is a rite of passage tale set in the fictional Aberdeenshire village of Stonemouth which follows Stewart Gilmour, who returns to the village for his best friend’s funeral. Run out of town a year earlier by his girlfriend’s family, Stewart is forced to face up to his own past whilst uncovering the sinister truth behind his friend’s apparent suicide.