Stop! Miss Hua

Not Available

Hua Mingyue is the granddaughter and heir of the chairman of the internationally renowned H Group. But she is an unlearned, playful dandy. Grandpa called her to the company that day and ordered her to be the company's general manager. Ms. Hua knew that she was incapable of doing the job, and she found various reasons to resist, but she couldn't help her grandpa, so she could only make up an excuse to slip. After a blunder, I met Qin Donghai, who came to apply for the job, and the two left a bad first impression on each other.