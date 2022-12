Not Available

Britain’s roads are paved with passion: close-knit gangs of hard-hat, hi-vis heroes toiling at the tarmac up and down the country, keeping Britain moving. On the receiving end are the frustrated, road-raging public stuck in endless queues and gridlocked traffic. Roadworks are Britain’s national obsession, but what’s really going on behind the cones? And who are the men digging up our roads?