Not Available

Stop Skeletons From Fighting

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hello, I'm Derek Alexander, and I've been producing video reviews of retro (and sometimes modern) video games for over 7 years. When I started producing reviews in 2007, I was known as the Happy Video Game Nerd (HVGN). In late-2014 I dropped the HVGN name and established Stop Skeletons From Fighting, a new outlet for video reviews (and other future projects). Even though I’ve dropped the HVGN name, I still strive to set myself apart from the typical review show by using a positive spin to highlight lesser-known or underrated games and occasionally entire series. Some of the titles I've covered include: -Earthbound -Jumping Flash! -Gargoyle's Quest -Splatterhouse -Parasite Eve -Sweet Home -Wild Guns -Illbleed Haven't heard of some of these games? That's the point!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images