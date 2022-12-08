Not Available

At storage auctions across Canada, high-stakes buyers convene daily, bidding against one another on repossessed and forgotten storage units. Following four teams of bidders looking to score big, Storage Wars Canada is a modern day treasure hunt, chronicling the professional lives of Roy Dirnbeck – “The Instigator”; Cindy Hayden and Rick Coffill – “The Veterans”; Ursula Stolf – “The Knock Out”; and father-and-son duo Paul and Bogart Kenny – “High Roller and The Kid.” Armed with a flashlight, an expert eye, and a unique instinct, the professional bidders use their combined knowledge, expertise, and wit to outbid one another and score big. With five minutes to scope out the contents of a storage unit before it is auctioned off, second generation auctioneer, Don Reinhart keeps the bidders in line. Looking for clues as to what’s concealed under a blanket or packed away in boxes, the winner of the unit could walk away with a locker full of trash…or treasure. The fangs come out as the bidders do whatever it takes to win. After all…all’s fair in love and Storage Wars. In the first season of Storage Wars Canada, seasoned experts and jaded pros meet wide-eyed newbies, as they uncover everything from grand pianos and rare antiques, to sex toys and vintage riding crops. Coming together with different levels of experience and knowledge, these buyers only have one thing in common: they will do anything to get what they want, and what they want is to find the next big deal.