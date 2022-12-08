Storage Wars New York

Not Available

A&E Network focuses its "Storage Wars'' cameras on the Big Apple (and the surrounding tri-state area), where a new group of auction bidders roll the dice by buying abandoned storage units. They hope, of course, that a winning bid leads them to a treasure trove of items inside a unit, but they're just as likely to be left with a load of trash. Among the buyers featured are ``The Legend,'' Joe Pauletich, a shrewd veteran of 20-plus years on the auction scene; ``The Hustler,'' Mike Braiotta, a Bronx-born tough-talker who looks for dependable items that he can quickly sell; and the tag team of Candy Olsen (``The Flame'') and Courtney Wagner (``The Firecracker''), co-owners of a vintage clothing shop.