Storm Chasers

  Documentary

Research meteorologist Josh Wurman has teamed up with extreme filmmaker Sean Casey to form an amazing partnership. They both share the goal of intercepting a tornado, but for entirely different reasons. Josh needs an individual who can carry his scientific instruments into the vortex of a tornado, and Sean needs someone who can direct him into the correct position to capture incredible IMAX footage. Filming from the turret of his custom-built Tornado Intercept Vehicle (TIV), Sean puts his life on the line as he endeavors to get the most elusive tornado footage ever shot. He and his battle-hardened team will risk everything as they drive the 14,000-pound armored TIV straight into the heart of a deadly twister. As the leader of the team, Josh guides the TIV and the mobile scout vehicle toward "intercept" from his captain's chair in his mobile command post -- the Doppler On Wheels (DOW) truck. Josh must make critical split-second decisions from information he gathers from his Doppler radar as the safety of the entire team rests on his shoulders.

