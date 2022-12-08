Not Available

Storm Riders or Fung Wan as it is known in Japan, The story follows the story follows two men Wind and Cloud both are accepted into Tin Ha Wui and as such are taught Hung Ba. With the help of a propchey Hung Ba now uses Wind and Cloud to raise himself in power until everything changes and he is foretold that Wind and Cloud will actually destory him, out of fear he puts the two against each of them. The plot succeeds initially and Wind and Cloud both become fugitives of Tin Ha Wui. The first story arch follows the heroes as they fight along to their diffrent roads that will lead them back to each other and the turth. The Storm Riders is split over many volumes with a total of three diffrent story archs to date.