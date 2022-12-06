Not Available

Several hundred years ago, an unknown inventor combined charcoal, sulfur and saltpeter and lit it afire. When the dust settled the world was changed forever. From the creation of gunpowder to today's high-tech assault rifles, the gun has changed human life like few other inventions. In this fascinating account, THE STORY OF THE GUN travels through the centuries to examine the remarkable innovations that made modern firearms possible. Meet the gunsmiths and entrepreneurs whose names became legend, including Gatling, Colt, Remington, Winchester, Thompson, Browning, Maxim and Kalashnikov. Go west with frontiersman, ride with lawmen and outlaws and march with soldiers into battle. You'll even get a privileged look at where advanced weapons technology is headed today. THE STORY OF THE GUN is a comprehensive look at one of mankind's most pivotal inventions.