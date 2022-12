Not Available

Welcome to the Straightaway guide at TV Tome.Scott and Clipper were partners in the Straightaway Garage, where they designed, built, and serviced racing cars. Scott was primarily a designer, and Clipper was the better mechanic. Originally the title was to be "The Racers", but it had to be changed because of sponsor problems. Unfortunately alot of the finished racing clips were edited due to Ford Motor Company's objections and eventually this sunk this wonderful adventure series.