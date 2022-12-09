Страна Советов. Забытые вожди

Not Available

This is a project that tells about the key figures in the leadership of the Soviet Union from 1917 to 1953. Felix Dzerzhinsky, Kliment Voroshilov, Semyon Budyonny, Vyacheslav Molotov, Andrey Zhdanov, Victor Abakumov, Lavrenty Beria. Their names are known throughout the country today, but few people remember how they went down in history and what they did for their state. They were in the midst of civil confrontation and social upheaval, changing the course of history. Cities, streets and mountain peaks were named in their honor, monuments were erected to them, their victories were told in schools, but they could not know that after years their biographies would undergo careful editing, and all achievements would be forgotten.