Strands of Love

Si Si Xin Dong tells of a love that really begins with using the right shampoo. A country girl who followed her dreams of being a TV host to Xiamen, Zhang Xiao Rou (Zhang Jia Ni) moves in to her new rented home with her best friend. Except it turns out that their new home was actually rented out secretly by the actual owner’s goofy friend (Super Boy Lu Hu). Still recovering from the disappearance of his love Lu Tian’er (Ying’er), the real owner, Ou Yang Chen (Blue Lan) , returns home to see Tian’er’s room lighted. The familiar glossy hair and scent (of shampoo) makes him think Tian’er has returned, and he goes forward to hug the girl facing away from him, only to find a half-naked stranger in his embrace. … In the whirlwind of Shanghai, Xiao Rou is caught between her pursuit of her dreams as a star and the wishes of her father for her to inherit the family restaurant as well as between the tender support of her coworker Andy and the insecure romance that blossoms between her and Chen.