A&E presents "Strange Days with Bob Saget", a new real-life series that busts down barriers to investigate some of America's most fascinating subcultures and corners of society. Documenting his journey around America, Saget immerses himself in different unusual cultures from the world of Bigfoot hunters to the trials of the pro-wrestling circuit. The series premieres Tuesday, November 30 at 10PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. Known for his roles in "Full House," as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," his edgy stand-up comedy routines and his guest starring turns on "Entourage," Bob Saget definitely has a unique view of the world. His unflinching observations about offbeat people and lifestyles in his stage performances have sparked him to take a more in-depth, hands-on investigation of this subject matter. Throughout six thirty-minute episodes, Bob will ride on a Harley (well, in a sidecar) for 1,200 miles with hardcore bikers to try and get accepted into their club, search for Bigfoot with Bigfoot hunters, navigate the trials and tribulations of becoming a professional wrestler, search for the true Las Vegas through the eyes of three very different groups of people, rush a fraternity at Cornell University, and become a counselor in training at a sleepover camp for 11 - 14 year old kids.