Strange Evidence

Not Available

Worldwide, 300 million surveillance cameras are watching us, on our streets, at work, and in our homes. At times, they capture images that don't seem to follow the normal laws of physics. A new Science Channel series investigates mysteries caught on tape and uncovers the science behind some of the most bizarre occurrences ever recorded. With a team of experts analyzing footage that seems to defy explanation, including levitating cars on a freeway, a statue that appears to move on its own, and a spontaneous burst of flames.