Strange Landscape

The Middle Ages. An age of faith, great cathedrals, illuminated apocalypses, learned theologians, devastating plagues and wars. A time of intellectual struggle and exploration when Europe became a flourishing continent and the political and social institutions of the Western World were born. Ranging across science, politics, art, theology, philosophy, love and hatred, Strange Landscape creates a vivid picture of the medieval mind with the aid of location footage, contemporary writings and stories.

