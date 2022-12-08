Not Available

"Strangers In Danger” follows two thrill seeking friends and pro BMX’ers, Mike "Rooftop" Escamilla and Zach "Catfish" Yankush, around the world as they search for the most extreme, peculiar, and sometimes flat out ridiculous challenges in each country they visit. Whether its deactivating landmines in Vietnam or biking down the road of death in Bolivia, these guys push the boundaries of what’s considered safe and have as much fun as they possibly can in the process. Each episode will bring Rooftop and Catfish to a new country where they will explore bizarre cultural traditions, take on intense physical challenges, and chow down some of the strangest food they can stomach.