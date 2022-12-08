Strangest Weather on Earth

We've all seen what we think is weird weather. Big hail, high winds, torrential rain that looks like someone opened all the faucets in the world simultaneously... But, the weather gets a LOT stranger than that! This series explores the the wild and wonderful world of the weirdest weather on earth--from raining frogs to volcano rings, from instant ice storms to huge sandstorms -- each episode features spectacular visuals and fascinating demonstrations and explanations as to what causes all of these STRANGE occurrences.
