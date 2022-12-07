Not Available

Literally means strawberry 100%, Manaka Junpei wants to be a film director. His dreams come true when a girl with strawberry panties fall from the sky. In the accident, Manaka got to see a glimpse of this girl. He spots that she dropped her notebook. Turns out, she is the "ugly" girl, Aya Tojo, in his school who wants to be a writer for movies. Each fate intervenes as these two meet and the other mistakes with other women like Tsukasa Nishino who he mistakes as Aya and his fate becomes one with her instead. This is a great anime with a lot of humor and delight. From his manga, Mizuki Kawashita has made an excellent manga that transformed into an excellent anime