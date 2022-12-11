Stray Birds

Not Available

A youth inspirational drama about the struggles, love, life, and friendship among a group of rich and passionate young adults who try their best to change the pejorative label they've been given by China's society (rich second generation) into a positive one (new second generation). Graduate student Wu Yue, rich second-generation Lin Shaoting and Su Xiao Man participated in a large scale job fair and won NBI (IT company)'s internship qualification. Entering workplace, they face many challenges in a competitive environment and complex interpersonal relationships. As they work to prove their abilities, they also face pressure and test of love and friendship.