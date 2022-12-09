Not Available

Hosted by world-renowned street artist Justin BUA, "Street Art Throwdown" is an adrenaline-charged competition series that pits 10 of the country’s most promising artists against one another. The series tests not only their physical stamina, but also pushes their artistic skills to the limit in hopes of jumpstarting their career with a $100,000 grand prize. "Street Art Throwdown" is shot at some of the most iconic Los Angeles locations as young, passionate hopefuls strive to bring their vision to life and showcase their work to the world. Furiously scaling walls, climbing fences and navigating underground tunnels, these artists must have the talent, style and hustle to battle it out to the end. The contestants are given opportunities to create vibrant art in never-before-seen ways, with challenges ranging from murals to installations and 3D paintings to guerilla art.