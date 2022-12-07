Not Available

STREET CUSTOMS highlights the talents of car-customizing star Ryan Friedlinghaus and his unorthodox approach to managing his West Coast Customs family of artisans and technicians. STREET CUSTOMS features not only the process behind the builds, but showcases West Coast Customs' original designs that have propelled them to the top of the car-tuning game. Each episode of STREET CUSTOMS chronicles the boundary-busting cars that epitomize the street edge, passion and craftsmanship West Coast Customs represents and owner Ryan Friedlinghaus demands. The builds range in scope from customizing modern styled street rods to chopping up $100,000 luxury vehicles. These striking creations have an impressive client list to match, including sports icons, Hollywood elite and famous car aficionados. West Coast Customs houses craftsmen skilled in all aspects of car building under one roof, allowing viewers to explore the drama of each build from conceptualization to execution.