Street Customs Berlin is a new and exciting car-customising series that follows the king of custom cars, Ryan Friedlinghaus, as he tries to conquer Europe. Ryan, of the renowned West Coast Customs in Los Angeles, and his team of mechanics seek to customise some of the dullest automobiles and transform them into amazing, high-performance machines. Watch as the team tackle the cars of celebrity clients such as Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, band members of the Bloodhound Gang and German model, Juliane Raschke, whilst also juggling other projects on the side. The success of Ryan's business depends whether they can handle the daily pressures that come their way, and his team can successfully transform each car in true 'Street Customs' style.