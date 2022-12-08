Not Available

Street Eats

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sampling the food in different countries is one of the best reasons to travel. And finding the most authentic local food around the world is easy: It's right on the streets. In some countries, street food represents a melting pot of traditions. In others, the street food hasn't changed in generations and harkens back to deep cultural roots. ``Street Eats'' travels to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe to bring the street-food experience to American viewers, who may never get the chance to taste it for themselves. The series also visits six cities in the U.S. to stick a fork in everything from international comfort foods to haute cuisine.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images