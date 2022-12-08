Not Available

Sampling the food in different countries is one of the best reasons to travel. And finding the most authentic local food around the world is easy: It's right on the streets. In some countries, street food represents a melting pot of traditions. In others, the street food hasn't changed in generations and harkens back to deep cultural roots. ``Street Eats'' travels to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe to bring the street-food experience to American viewers, who may never get the chance to taste it for themselves. The series also visits six cities in the U.S. to stick a fork in everything from international comfort foods to haute cuisine.