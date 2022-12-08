Not Available

Street Food Around the World, is a factual entertainment television series hosted by actor Ishai Golan ('Uri' from 'Prisoners of War,' the series that served as the inspiration for the hit American series 'Homeland'). The series is produced by Ananey Communications and is aired worldwide on networks such as National Geographic Asia and Discovery Latin America. The third season is currently in development. In every episode, host Ishai Golan explores the origins and recipes of the most savory and surprising local dishes around the world. Ishai travels to a different city and in the time span of 24 hours; he meets with the locals and must eat whatever they eat. The series takes the viewers on an exciting journey to discover the culinary gems of food stalls, colorful food markets and popular local restaurants, which draw hundreds of passers-by every day.