Street Monkeys

Marooned in a wealthy estate in South Africa, the Pani Troop seem to live in monkey heaven. But now they must defend their borders from their arch rivals, the Sugar Cane Gang. A troop of Vervet monkeys find themselves marooned in a wealthy golfing estate in Durban, South Africa. Although the Pani Troop seem to have landed in monkey heaven, life in paradise is not easy as they learn to adapt and survive in this new and challenging environment. How we deal with our precocious primate cousins reveals a lot about ourselves but the people that live on the Mount Edgecombe Estate are only half the problem - the Pani Troop must also defend this prime piece of real estate from their arch rivals the Sugar Cane Gang who are trying to move in on their turf and steal a piece of the action.