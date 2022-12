Not Available

This time instead of being in the 405 this show will take us to the Big Easy; New Orleans! Featuring no one else but Big Chief's number one enemy, Kye Kelly his third generation Camaro The Shocker. Big Chief claims that Kye Kelly is the one and only person he has not beat yet. Chief is so set on beating Kye Kelly that he now has a Promod called the Crowmod which his first goal is to use to beat Kye Kelly!