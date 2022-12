Not Available

The show is about a group of teens turned into mutant sharks on rollerblades, who battle the evil Dr. Paradigm and protect the Earth. Especially Fission City. Each member is a different kind of shark, and has their own special abilities. Joining them is Blades, techno-genius kid, Moby Lick, and Roxie the chick Ripster Jab Streex Big Slammu SHARK ATTACK