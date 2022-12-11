Not Available

STREET STORIES is a hard-hitting, entertaining, dramatic episodic film series that focuses on the travails, temptations, trauma and triumphs of people who are trying to make it in this tough and difficult world. People just like you and me. We have undertaken the task of developing STREET STORIES episodes in order to shine a light on many of the moral dilemmas we all encounter. All of our episodes are true-to-life; which means we portray the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly, success and failure, life and death. Sometimes our treatment is raw and biting. Sometimes it's friendly and humorous. Just like life. These 6 PRE-episodes are the 1st generation of STREET STORIES, to get you familiar with most of the main characters. We will be adding many more episodes throughout the foreseeable future for your entertainment and inspiration.